Jimmy Kimmel‘s baby boy William John “Billy” is a fighter!

ABC announced on Monday in a statement that the 7-month-old “had a scheduled and successful heart surgery this morning.” The network also revealed that Kimmel is “with his family” and will have celebrity guests filling in as host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the week.

In Kimmel’s place, Chris Pratt will kick things off Monday, and he’ll be followed by Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa McCarthy. Guests include Margot Robbie, Chris Stapleton, Mary J. Blige, Amanda de Cadenet, Miguel, Vanessa Kirby, Jules Sylvester, Octavia Spencer, Dave Franco and Hanson.

Originally, Billy’s surgery was scheduled in late October but had to be postponed “due to the common cold,” the network said in a statement at the time.

In April, Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney welcomed William John “Billy” Kimmel and announced that at 3-days-old, Billy underwent the surgery at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles because of his condition, the tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.

“Basically, the pulmonary valve was completely blocked and he has a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart,” Kimmel previously explained in a tearful monologue in May, adding that despite the successful open heart surgery, Billy will have another operation between 3 and 6-months-old.

Kimmel and McNearney also share a 3-year-old daughter, Jane. The host has two older children – Kevin and Katie – from a previous relationship.