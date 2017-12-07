Jimmy Kimmel‘s 7-month-old son Billy is on the mend after his second heart surgery.

The late-night host trusted Neil Patrick Harris to fill in as guest host for Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! during which the actor shared a health update about Billy.

“I’m thrilled his son Billy’s heart operation was a success. He’s recovering very well. Jimmy told me today, the respirator is out,” Harris told viewers.

“He’s eating and smiling. So – all good news. We’re sending lots of love to all the Kimmels – Billy is a brave little boy and it’s heart-wrenching – literally,” the A Series of Unfortunate Events star said.

ABC announced on Monday in a statement that Billy “had a scheduled and successful heart surgery this morning.” The network also revealed that Kimmel is “with his family” and will have celebrity guests filling in as host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the week.

In April, Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney, who are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Jane, welcomed William John “Billy” and announced that at 3-days-old, Billy underwent the surgery at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles because of his condition, the tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.

One month later, in May, Kimmel announced his son’s procedure during a tearful monologue, in which he also championed for universal healthcare.

And on Wednesday, McNearney shared her reaction to her husband’s monologue for the first time.

“There I am, in my living room breastfeeding Billy with my mom beside me, and we’re watching. I sobbed through the entire thing,” the mother of two told The Hollywood Reporter. “I couldn’t believe the strength that it took to tell that story a week after it happened. He didn’t have to do that. … That was all him, all his heart.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET).