Jimmy Kimmel Gives Update on 3-Month-Old Son Who Underwent Open Heart Surgery: He's 'Doing Great'

Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got pic.twitter.com/XcvvM6XFJ3 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel‘s baby boy is a fighter.

The late night host gave his followers an update on son Billy, Friday, revealing that his youngest child is doing well just three months after he underwent open heart surgery as a newborn.

“Billy is three months old today and doing great,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live host wrote on social media. “Thanks for all your love & support and please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care Billy got.”

Alongside the note, Kimmel shared a photo of his smiley son.

Billy's looking out for a lot of his buddies at Children's Hospital. Remind your Congresspeople to protect them. pic.twitter.com/UbFp2UgqGH — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) July 21, 2017

Billy was born with a congenital heart disease, Kimmel, 49, revealed in a tearful monologue on his show back in May.

Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney gave birth to William John “Billy” Kimmel on April 21. At 3 days old, Billy underwent the surgery at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles because of his condition, the tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.

“Basically, the pulmonary valve was completely blocked and he has a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart,” Kimmel previously explained, adding that despite the successful open heart surgery, Billy will have another operation between 3 and 6 months old.

Joked the star, “Poor kid. Not only did he get a bad heart, he got my face.”

Six days after he was born, Billy was able to leave the L.A. hospital and go home. At the time, Kimmel thanked his viewers for their outpouring of support, writing on Twitter, “thank you for the lovely and loving tweets about our son Billy and for your donations to http://www.chla.org.”

Kimmel and McNearney also share a 3-year-old daughter, Jane. The host has two older children – Kevin and Katie – from a previous relationship.