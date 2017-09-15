DIFFICULT TIMES

Three days after Billy's birth, Kimmel and his wife learned their son needed to have open heart surgery after doctors discovered Billy was born with tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia, a congenital heart disease. Six days after he was born, Billy was able to leave the L.A. hospital and go home.

Following his tearful monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live recounting the experience, the dad joked: "Poor kid. Not only did he get a bad heart, he got my face."