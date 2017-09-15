Babies
Jimmy Kimmel's Son Billy Makes His Red Carpet Debut, Plus More Sweet Family Pics
The Jimmy Kimmel Live host and wife Molly are parents to 3-year-old daughter Jane and baby boy Billy
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS
Not only does avid foodie Jimmy Kimmel whip up colorful pancakes for his and wife Molly McNearney's eldest child, Jane, but those pancakes just happen to be inspired by Finding Dory's beloved heroine. "Dear @TheEllenShow, I made my daughter #Dory pancakes to celebrate seeing you today," the talk show host captioned the adorable pic.
DON'T MESS UP, DAD
Pound it! Jane gives her dad a pep talk in his dressing room ahead of hosting the 2017 Oscars.
WORLD WIDE DEBUT
On April 21, 2017, Kimmel and McNearney welcomed their second child, son William (known as Billy). Here, Kimmel is pictured with the newborn at the hospital.
DIFFICULT TIMES
Three days after Billy's birth, Kimmel and his wife learned their son needed to have open heart surgery after doctors discovered Billy was born with tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia, a congenital heart disease. Six days after he was born, Billy was able to leave the L.A. hospital and go home.
Following his tearful monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live recounting the experience, the dad joked: "Poor kid. Not only did he get a bad heart, he got my face."
FRESH START
Following a successful surgery, Kimmel revealed Billy is doing well, adding that his newborn son would have to undergo future surgeries in the coming years. “We would like to get [the surgeries] over with and not have to think about it all the time, but it could definitely be worse,” the talk show host told The Hollywood Reporter.
FAMILY PORTRAIT
Say cheese! The family of four squeeze in for their first-ever group photo together — although big sister Jane is less-than-amused.
SMILEY FACE
"He's doing really great and we're all very happy about that," Kimmel recently said of Billy's health.
FAMILY FUN
Kimmel, McNearney and their daughter Jane join Ellen Kershaw and Clayton Kershaw at Kershaw's 5th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament.
LOTS OF LAUGHS
"Billy is 3 months old & doing great," Kimmel tweeted, sharing Billy's health update in July 2017.
IN THE SPOTLIGHT
Five-month-old Billy heads to his first public event with his family at the L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade charity event, which also included a red carpet. “This is really his first public outing. So it’s not exciting for him … He’s a baby," Kimmel told E! News. "He doesn’t know anything. But everybody’s doing well.”
MEAT & GREET
On Instagram, Kimmel also shared a sweet photo from the event of him carrying Billy in his arms next to chef Adam Perry Lang, who appeared to be holding a chunk of meat. “Billy and I love drooling over what @adamperrylang made,” Kimmel wrote.
