Jimmy Kimmel and Channing Tatum Trick Daughters into Thinking They Ate All the Halloween Candy

Jimmy Kimmel‘s tradition of tricking kids around the country into thinking their parents ate their hard-earned Halloween candy is back — and no one, not even the host’s own daughter, is safe.

While guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, Channing Tatum introduced a clip showing Kimmel taking his own challenge and playing the very mean (and hilarious) prank on 3-year-old daughter Jane.

“I have to tell you something,” Kimmel, 49, said. “Last night while you were sleeping, mommy and I ate all your Halloween candy.”

“What? Uh-oh,” she gasped, before looking in her bag and seeing that her dad left the Smarties. “I still have one, don’t worry.”

“Jimmy Kimmel told me to do it,” he quipped.

Although Jane seemed more excited about her waffles being ready for breakfast at first, she realized the severity of the situation when she noticed her Swedish fish were gone.

“Mommy ate them,” the host explained to her. “Daddy only ate Skittles, M&Ms, Kit Kats, Reese’s peanut butter cups, gum, and eyeballs and Twizzlers and lollipops.” “I wanted my Skittles!” Jane exclaimed. “The eyeball is bubbles!” Kimmel replied that he accidentally ate the bubbles, making bubbles come out of his mouth when he hiccups, prompting a giggle from his daughter.

Tatum decided that it was his duty as guest host to also play the prank on his own daughter, 4-year-old Everly.

“Look, I figured if I’m asking you to do this to your kids, I should probably do it to mine too,” he said, drawing laughs and “aws” from the crowd.

The 37-year-old actor then shared a home video of himself, shot by wife Jenna Dewan Tatum, revealing the fake news to Everly.

She didn’t take it too well. Everly went over to her mom and buried her face in her legs as Tatum tried to explain that he “just got so hungry.”

RELATED VIDEO: D.I.Y. Candy Corn Vodka Hack!

The Magic Mike star didn’t let his daughter suffer too long, revealing that it was all just a joke and her candy was safe and sound.

“That’s not funny,” the upset girl responded.

Tatum then added, “You’re right, that was not funny. I’m so sorry, baby.”

Viewers who are willing to risk their children’s trust forever can be part of 7th annual Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge.