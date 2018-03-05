Jimmy Kimmel is up and at ’em the morning after hosting the Academy Awards — and didn’t miss a beat with his breakfast preparation.

The late-night host whipped up a batch of very special pancakes for his 3½-year-old daughter Jane, whom it seems didn’t have quite as late a bedtime as her dad judging from the excited look on her face in an Instagram photo he shared Monday morning.

Each circular flapjack on Jane’s plate is a different color, with black and red designs and small holes cut into the middle to resemble donuts.

“When your 3 yr old wakes up at 6:56 am the morning after #Oscars, #pancakes disguised as #donuts,” Kimmel, 50, captioned the photo.

Kimmel has had a busy 24 hours. Aside from his Oscars hosting gig and Monday-morning culinary quest, he added another creation to his pancake reservoir Sunday morning: a green flapjack with the likeness of Oscar the Grouch.

“Happy Oscar Sunday! #pancakes,” he captioned the snapshot of his latest kitchen masterpiece, as Jane prepared to feast on her father’s handiwork.

While Jane is a superfan of her dad’s breakfast skills, Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney — with whom he also shares son William “Billy” John, 10 months — recently joked in a hilarious essay for the Washington Post about how it was a little annoying that he pulls it off.

“I wake tired and guilt-ridden and resigned to sluggishly pouring my toddler a bowl of Cheerios, and magically, Dad marches down the stairs to make pancakes,” she wrote. “That would make a mother happy, right? It does. The first half-dozen times. Now I feel inadequate.”

“Being a mother is hard enough,” continued McNearney, 39. “Pancake artist is NOT in the job description.”