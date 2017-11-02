Too Cute
Breakfast of Champions! All the Adorable Pancake Art Jimmy Kimmel Has Created for Daughter Jane
Jimmy Kimmel may have pretended to steal all Jane’s Halloween candy, but he has more than made up for it with his sweet – and creative! – breakfast art
BOO BREAKFAST
"I just add organic food coloring to pancake mix and I put each one in a squirt bottle and I'll just kind of squirt it out on to the pan," Jimmy Kimmel told PEOPLE in July of the secret behind his now-famous pancake art he makes for daughter Jane, 3.
His most recent creation? A "FlapJack O'Lantern & Friends," for Halloween!
PORK NOT REQUIRED
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! star, 49, shared an October snap of his daughter ready to dig in to her (pink!) pig pancake, complete with Cheerios for eyes.
"My daughter makes requests and then I have to obey those requests," he joked to PEOPLE in July of who gets to pick the subjects of his creations.
PANCAKE GRAND PRIX
Another Pixar palate-satisfier? The Lightning McQueen pancake Kimmel crafted on June 10, which impressively resembled the Owen Wilson-voiced protagonist of the Cars film franchise.
"As you can see, we are very excited about Cars 3," wrote Kimmel (the movie opened the following week).
CHOO CHEW
Thomas the Tank Engine was the star of a May 6 breakfast sesh in the Kimmel household, featuring an adorable Jane sticking out her tongue for a photo.
"Thomas pancakes are even better than their English muffins," the late-night host — who also shares 6-month-old son William "Billy" John with wife Molly McNearney and is dad to son Kevin, 24, and daughter Katie, 26, from a previous marriage — joked in the post's caption.
JUST KEEP SWIMMING
No one was more stoked than Jane when her dad turned out a special Finding Dory edition pancake on Feb. 23.
"Dear @TheEllenShow, I made my daughter #Dory pancakes to celebrate seeing you today," he addressed the voice of Dory, Ellen DeGeneres, alongside a trio of photos.