Former Congressman Slammed for Mocking Jimmy Kimmel’s Son’s Heart Surgery

Jimmy Kimmel has received an outpouring of love and support following his announcement that his newborn son, Billy, underwent emergency open-heart surgery just a few days after birth.

However, not everyone was empathetic towards the late night host.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) tweeted his reaction to Kimmel’s baby news on Tuesday, writing: “Sorry Jimmy Kimmel: your sad story doesn’t obligate me or anybody else to pay for somebody else’s health care.”

Walsh, who is now a syndicated radio host, was referencing Kimmel’s opening monologue in which he made a case for former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

“We were brought up to believe that we live in the greatest country in the world, but until a few years ago, millions and millions of us had no access to health insurance at all,” Kimmel said during Monday’s show. “Before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease, like my son was, there’s a good chance you’d never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition.”

Meanwhile, Twitter was quick to criticize Walsh for his tweet, with some reminding the former Congressman about his $117,000 child support scandal, an issue he settled in 2012.

“Joe, you won’t even pay child support for your OWN kids. We already knew you felt this way, you worm. No need to tell us — we’re good,” tweeted comedian Patton Oswalt.

President Donald Trump and members of the Republican-led Congress attempted to repeal Obamacare earlier this year, but House Republicans abruptly pulled their bill in late March after significant criticism.

Walsh rejected the congressional health insurance plan for his own family, although his wife Helene had a pre-existing condition and needed surgery while the couple was uninsured.

Also on Tuesday, Obama thanked Kimmel for his support in a tweet: “Well said, Jimmy. That’s exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations!”