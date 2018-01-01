Health and Happiness! Jimmy Kimmel Shares Adorable, Candid Family Photo to Ring in 2018

Jimmy Kimmel‘s brood is all smiles heading into 2018!

The late-night host used Instagram, Monday, to share a candid moment with his followers, posting a snap of himself, wife Molly McNearney and their kids — William “Billy” John, 8 months, and Jane, 3 — relaxing in bed.

“Happy new year from our family to you and yours,” Kimmel wrote in the caption.

The sweet post comes three weeks after the star made his return to Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Billy in his arms — a week after the baby boy underwent his second heart surgery. Billy suffers from the congenital heart condition tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.

2017 was quite the emotional year for Kimmel. From his very first time announcing Billy’s birth and the newborn’s subsequent open-heart surgery just three days after his arrival to taking time off from hosting his show, Kimmel has made it his mission not only to be there for his son but to speak out about the accessibility of pediatric healthcare nationwide.

“If your baby is going to die and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make,” he said earlier this year. “I think that’s something that whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?”

During his Dec. 11 monologue featuring baby Billy, Kimmel held back tears as he shared with his viewers that his son was “doing great” and has to undergo one more surgery, also using the opportunity to also make an impassioned speech about Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

“It covers around 9 million American kids whose parents make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but don’t have access to affordable coverage through their jobs,” he said. “Which means it almost certainly covers children you know. About one in eight children are covered only by CHIP.”