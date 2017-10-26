Pig Pancake! Jimmy Kimmel Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Jane with His Newest ‘Bacon’-Inspired Creation

In Jimmy Kimmel‘s kitchen, the morning culinary creativity is still in full swing!

The late-night host shared a new photo to Instagram Thursday, showing his pajama-clad 3-year-old daughter Jane flashing a huge smile, ready to dig into a pancake her dad created to look like a pig. (With Cheerios for eyes!)

“Today’s pancake: Bacon!” Kimmel, 49, captioned the post.

The latest edition in the father of four’s appetizing, artistic arsenal follows pancakes the star has made into characters from Finding Dory, Thomas the Tank Engine and Cars 3.

Thomas pancakes are even better than their English muffins A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on May 6, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

In July, Kimmel shared the secrets behind his rapidly popularizing pancake creations, telling PEOPLE he spent hours drawing during his childhood, but that he does have a few tips for would-be breakfast artists.

“I just add organic food coloring to pancake mix and I put each one in a squirt bottle and I’ll just kind of squirt it out on to the pan,” he said. (Kimmel uses a non-stick griddle pan.)

As for who chooses the subject matter, he admitted, “My daughter makes requests and then I have to obey those requests.”

As you can see, we are very excited about Cars 3 A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Jun 10, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Today’s pancake: Bacon! A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Oct 26, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

Kimmel has two children from a previous relationship: Kevin and Katie, both in their 20s. The star and his wife Molly McNearney also share baby son William “Billy” John, whose from-birth heart condition and subsequent surgeries they have been open about.

“Billy is 6 months old today,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host and affordable-healthcare activist wrote on Twitter and Instagram next to a Saturday snap of his son.

“He is healthy and happy and we are all very grateful for your prayers, good wishes, thoughts and support of @ChildrensLA and children’s hospitals in your area,” Kimmel added.