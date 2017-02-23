He Doubles as a Chef! Jimmy Kimmel Makes His Daughter Jane a Dory Pancake in Honor of Ellen DeGeneres

Who knew Jimmy Kimmel‘s talents extended into the culinary arts?

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! star, who is gearing up to host the Oscars this weekend, took to Twitter Thursday to show off a recent breakfast creation he put together for his daughter Jane, 2½ — for a very special reason.

“Dear @TheEllenShow, I made my daughter #Dory pancakes to celebrate seeing you today,” he addressed Ellen DeGeneres alongside a trio of photos: one in which he is piping out the impressive fish design, and another of the pancake on the stove (with a hilariously designed spatula sporting a drawing of Kimmel’s face).

Possibly the best, though, is the third photo, which features an extremely excited Jane ready to dig into her completed pancake.

DeGeneres, 59, followed up with her own tweet, joking, “That is crazy. I made [wife Portia de Rossi] @JimmyKimmel pancakes this morning.”

Kimmel appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday to talk about his upcoming Oscars-hosting gig, joking about his longtime “feud” with Matt Damon and that he hasn’t prepared for the show at all. But at least he has the dad thing down pat.

“Everything’s great about it — even the bad things are great,” Kimmel, who is currently expecting his second child with wife Molly McNearney, told PEOPLE of parenting in September. “When I come home, the level of excitement is something that you really can only get from a pet. [Jane] goes crazy.”

Of his soon-to-arrive baby’s sex, Kimmel joked during the December pregnancy announcement on his show that “We want that to be a surprise, but I have been trying to think of names that would work for a boy or girl. So far, I’ve come up with two: No. 1 Dyson after the vacuum or Gelatin with a J.”

“So — there’s a lot of exciting stuff going on. Congratulations to me,” Kimmel, who is also dad to grown children Katie and Kevin, continued. “I’m hosting the Oscars and I had sex. Two things as a teenage boy I never thought would be possible.”