Carson Daly better watch out — Jimmy Kimmel is out for revenge!

The Voice host and his wife, Siri, gave Kimmel’s 3-year-old daughter Jane a playhouse ahead of the holidays — and to Kimmel’s dismay, assembly was required.

“Dear [Carson and Siri Daly] thank you for this terrible gift,” Kimmel captioned an Instagram post of him putting together the cardboard food truck. “It only took four hours to assemble but Jane loves it. I will get you for this.”

The 4-foot-long Melissa & Doug Food Truck Indoor Cardboard Playhouse is available on Amazon for $50. It features a barbecue theme on one side, ice cream truck on the other awnings, windows and even a steering wheel.

Daly and Kimmel have been longtime family friends, and Daly even interned at a radio station with Kimmel as a teen.

It looks like Kimmel will have plenty of opportunities to get back at the couple as they have three kids of their own under the age of 8 — daughters London Rose, 3, and Etta Jones, 5, and son Jackson James, 8.

Zach Pagano / NBC

Kimmel shares Jane with his wife, Molly McNearney, as well as their 7-month-old baby boy, Billy. He made an emotional return to late-night holding Billy in his arms earlier this month after revealing that his son had underwent his second heart surgery.

Jimmy Kimmel/Instagram

“I was out last week – because this guy had heart surgery. But look he’s fine everybody, he may have pooped but he’s fine,” the 2018 Oscars host told viewers as he held back tears. “Daddy cries on TV but Billy doesn’t … it’s unbelievable.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Later he added, “Billy is doing great, by the way. He has one more surgery – this is amazing – he had an operation a week ago. They say he’ll probably on track to win at least a bronze medal at the Olympics in 2036.”

Billy was born with the congenital heart condition tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host also has two older children – Kevin and Katie – from a previous relationship.