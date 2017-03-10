People

Too Cute

Snow Angels! Jimmy Fallon Shares Cute Snap with Wife and Daughters on Ski Vacation

By @wordswithjen

Posted on

Jimmy Fallon/Instagram

They’re hitting the slopes!

Jimmy Fallon recently enjoyed a trip to Park City, Utah, with his wife Nancy Juvonen and their daughters Frances Cole, 2, and Winnie Rose, 3½, The Tonight Show host shared on Instagram Friday.

“There’s no ‘i’ in Utah. #SpringBreak #DeerValley,” the comedian, 42, captioned a photo of the family of four decked out in snow gear, enjoying the air at the Deer Valley ski resort. Both Winnie and Juvonen, 49, were on skis.

There's no "i" in Utah. #SpringBreak #DeerValley

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on

Fallon doesn’t share a ton of photos of his daughters, but when he does, they’re doozies.

“Thank you to the nicest people at Serendipity 3!!!” he captioned a photo from when the girls were much younger, sitting with their parents and enjoying a famous N.Y.C. treat.

“Starting a new family tradition. #FrozenHotChocolate,” the father of two added.

Happy Halloween!!

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on

Thank you to the nicest people at Serendipity 3!!! Starting a new family tradition. #FrozenHotChocolate

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on

Happy Halloween!!

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on

“I just look at photos every second, all day,” Fallon told PEOPLE of his daughters in 2015. “You become that annoying guy. I said I would never do that, but now it’s like, ‘Wanna see a picture of my kids?’ I’m even showing it to the cab driver.”

“I love it,” the children’s book author and television personality added of fatherhood. “I look forward to every single day.”