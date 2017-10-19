Jimmy Fallon Talks Having Two Young Daughters: Fatherhood Is the ‘Greatest Thing That Has Ever Happened to Me’

Jimmy Fallon plays many roles, but that of “Dad” is by far his favorite.

While promoting his new children’s book Everything Is MAMA, the late-night television host couldn’t help but sing praises about his life with wife Nancy and their two daughters Frances Cole, 2½, and Winnie Rose, 4.

“It’s the greatest thing that has ever happened to me,” Fallon, 43, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “You realize what’s important in life. Every single day you realize there’s a new cute thing they’re doing or saying.”

“They fill up my phone memory with photos. I’m just taking these pictures that no one else wants to see,” he adds. “No other stranger cares that your kid ate an artichoke, but you think it’s the best story ever. No it’s not. It’s boring.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Welcomes New Baby Daughter



“It used to be pictures of me and my wife, or sunsets or brunch – now none of that. Now it’s just kids,” Fallon admits. “I’ve got thousands. You become the guy you said you wouldn’t become: ‘I’m not going to be that guy that tells stories about their kids,’ but I am now.”

Similar to his life philosophy, The Tonight Show host loves the fact that his girls are dancing to the beats of their own drums. “They’re two totally different humans,” Fallon says.

“They act different – we feed them the same food, we show them the same TV shows, we read them the same books and they’re just different human beings,” he explains. “The 4-year-old is very polite. The 2-year-old, if I turn around for one second, she has two knives. She’s a totally different child!”

When you stayed at the aquarium a liiiittle too long. #FamilyVacation A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

FROM PEN: Inside Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs’ Life At Home with Six Kids: “I’m the Luckiest Man in the World”



RELATED: How Jimmy Fallon’s Daughters Inspired His New Children’s Book Everything Is MAMA

Because Fallon is a natural entertainer and an expert at improvisation, the host loves to bring that work side of him home — sometimes!

“They’ll ask, ‘Can you make up a song, Daddy?’ It’s like Moana and Trolls songs, and I’m like, ‘Let’s just watch the movies — they already made up the songs for us. Don’t make me work this hard!’ It’s the best thing ever,” he says.

“I love them so much. Whenever we can, we put on little shows,” adds the Saturday Night Live alum. “My wife and I will sit down and we’ll watch them sing a song or tell a story. Little family talent show. We’re going to be the next Osmonds.”

For more on Jimmy Fallon’s family life and new children’s book, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.