Jimmy Fallon’s Daughters Stole the Show at His Ride Opening in Orlando

Jimmy Fallon‘s daughters sure know how to capture an audience’s attention.

Winnie Rose, 3, and Frances Cole, 2, allowed their famous dad to get out a few words at the opening of his brand new ride — Race Through New York, at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida — before they wanted the spotlight on them.

The two girls began distracting The Tonight Show host during his heartfelt speech. Winnie wriggled in her mother, Nancy‘s, arms while Frances, being held by Jimmy, pointed out something in the crowd.

"Like life, this ride is unpredictable, fast and should be the most fun, I wish u all the smiles and all the fun u can have.." @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/fGuBnqD7xr — cath ♣️ (@catheb) April 6, 2017

“I can’t believe this is really happening,” Jimmy gushed during his speech. “We have been working on this ride for three years. We have a Tonight Show ride. This is really happening.”

“The Tonight Show is all about fun and positivity and laughter and putting a smile on your face, and that is what this ride if all about. I’m so proud of it,” he continued. “As a kid from upstate New York, I never managed I would be a talk show host let alone have my own ride. It goes to show that if you keep dreaming big anything is possible.”