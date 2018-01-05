Jimmy Fallon Is a Proud Dad as His Adorable Daughters Learn How to Ski in Utah

Jimmy Fallon is so proud of his daughters’ new winter talent!

While The Tonight Show is currently on a brief hiatus, the father of two, 43, has been enjoying his time off in Utah from where he shared a cute family photo of his wife Nancy Juvonen and their girls, 4-year-old Winnie Rose and 3-year-old Frances Cole.

“Thank you Deer Valley Ski School for your ‘french fries’ and ‘pizza slices,’ ” Fallon captioned his picture of his children wearing matching ski outfits with Winnie Rose wearing a green helmet and Frances Cole wearing a red helmet and covering her eyes with goggles.

Utah has been a favorite vacation spot for the Everything Is MAMA children’s book author and his family, previously visiting the snowy location in March.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

“It’s the greatest thing that has ever happened to me,” Fallon told PEOPLE in October about being a parent to two little girls. “You realize what’s important in life. Every single day you realize there’s a new cute thing they’re doing or saying.”

Adding, “They fill up my phone memory with photos. I’m just taking these pictures that no one else wants to see. No other stranger cares that your kid ate an artichoke, but you think it’s the best story ever. No it’s not. It’s boring.”

RELATED GALLERY: Phoenix! Saint! Jasmine! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in December

Gerardo Mora/Getty

The late-night host also loves the fact that his daughters are dancing to the beats of their own drums. “They’re two totally different humans,” Fallon said.

“They act different – we feed them the same food, we show them the same TV shows, we read them the same books and they’re just different human beings,” he explained. “The 4-year-old is very polite. [Frances Cole], if I turn around for one second, she has two knives. She’s a totally different child!”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET) on NBC.