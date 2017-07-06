Former Bachelorette Jillian Harris Reveals She and Fiancé Justin Pasutto Are 'Talking' About Having Another Baby

Jillian Harris is open to expanding her family.

The former Bachelorette star, who recently got engaged to Justin Pasutto, writes in a blog post that she is “talking about baby number two.”

Harris, 37, continued by saying that their wedding “might just be pushed for a few years yet!”

She shares son Leo — born in August — with her fiancé. Harris detailed his proposal in a sweet blog post about the “perfect” proposal that had her “crying, swearing” and “laughing.”

“I’ve seriously ALWAYS wanted to get engaged on Christmas morning and Justin always thought it was cheesy so the fact that he thought it was a silly idea I thought for SURE it wasn’t going to happen. … Even though I knew Justin thought it was cheesy it didn’t stop me from pressuring him every single Christmas to do it!!” she continued.

Harris, who starred on season 5 of The Bachelorette, detailed that Pasutto’s “original plan was to do it later that morning but I think he started getting nervous so he had the urge to do it RIGHT AWAY.”

To document the milestone moment, Pasutto set up a camera that captured it on tape. And when she relived the early morning surprise by playing back the footage, Harris said “the tears started welling up in my eyes all over again.”

“It was everything I dreamed of but nothing I had expected,” she wrote, and added, “It was perfect.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.