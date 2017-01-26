Jillian Harris Gives a Peek at Son Leo’s Bright Nursery: ‘I Understand the Importance of Decorating with Color’

When Jillian Harris started thinking about how she wanted to design the nursery in her new Vancouver apartment for her son Leo George Tiziano, now 5 months, she had a very different idea compared to his first room.

“Before I had Leo, I wanted his nursery to be white, gray, and neutral — including his toys,” the former Bachelorette tells Wayfair.com of the nursery she designed for the apartment she stays in while filming Love It Or List It, Too.

“Now that I’m watching him grow and develop, I understand the importance of decorating with color,” adds Harris, 37. “That’s why I wanted to add pops of brightness to the Vancouver nursery for him, and I absolutely love the way it turned out!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

While white and gray still play a large role in the room’s color scheme in the crib, shelves, walls, rugs, chair and changing table, pops of red, blue, yellow, green and every hue in between offer bright and decorative touches throughout.

And color isn’t the only element Harris played with to achieve the feeling of the new nursery. Stuffed animals, a faux tiger head, a giraffe print on the changing-table page and art pieces of a giraffe and a lion — the latter a nod to Leo’s name, no doubt — add a bit of a wild flavor to the space.

“The chair in Leo’s nursery was something that I had my eye on for quite some time,” says Harris of the Birch Lane Henley Arm Chair ($498), which features a cream coloring and beaded wood trim.

Birch Lane Kids supplied the room’s Anaxagoras Hand-Woven White Area Rug by Mercury Row ($105.99), and the new mom accessorized throughout the nursery with wallpaper by Walls Need Love ($3.60/sq. ft.), and Best Home Fashion, Inc. bold curtain panels ($69.99).

“I am all about tons of storage and having an ‘everything has its place’ mantra,” says Harris, who recently got engaged to Leo’s dad, her longtime partner Justin Pasutto.

“Ultimately, my house needs to be clean and orderly so that when I am home I can focus on Leo and my family, and just relax,” she continues. “It’s a balancing act, but I’m fortunate enough to have help from a few different people who make it all a lot easier on me!”