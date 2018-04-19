Jillian Harris‘ little family is getting bigger!

The former Bachelorette and her fiancé Justin Pasutto are expecting their second child together, she shared on Instagram and in a YouTube video Thursday.

“Baby #2!!!!! 👶🏼♥🐶💑👶🏼♥ Beyond grateful, excited and FULL of love for this next stage of our lives!” Harris captioned a family photo of herself, Pasutto, the family pup Nacho Cilantro and the couple’s 20-month-old son Leo George, who’s sporting a shirt that declares, “Big Bro.”

“I’ve been so excited to tell you guys EVERYTHING,” she continued on Instagram, sharing on YouTube that the baby is due in October. “The last 3 months have been … interesting … obviously exciting but SO sick and exhaustion I never knew was possible.”

The couple’s bundle of joy on the way will join big brother Leo, who was born in August 2016 – just a few months before Pasutto proposed the following December.

“It’s perfect timing — our kids are going to be close in age,” Pasutto said. Harris added, “I’m excited to see the bond with Leo and a brother or sister.”

In a July 2017 blog post, Harris, 38, revealed that she and Pasutto had been considering growing their family – so much so that their walk down the aisle was on hold.

“We’re actually considering getting married on our property but we want to get the landscaping done first and we’re also talking about baby number two soooo the wedding might just be pushed for a few years yet,” she wrote.

Harris and Pasutto had been dating for four years when they announced their first pregnancy early in 2016. At the time, Harris wrote on Instagram, “I can’t remember a time where my heart has been SO full.”

Last year, Harris posed alongside the other Bachelorette moms for a PEOPLE cover story, and admitted that baby Leo has totally stolen her heart.

“The other night … I was kind of lying there watching [Leo] while he was sleeping, and then he opened his eyes and just stared at me … and looked at me like, ‘I love you,’ ” she said. “Tears just started pouring down my face and there was nobody to share that with, it was just him and [me].”

Harris added, “Nothing ever will beat that feeling.”