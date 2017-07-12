Jill Kargman Is Very Blunt When It Comes to Raising Her Kids - and She's Still 'Best Friends' with Drew Barrymore!

Jill Kargman has no qualms about telling it like it is.

The creator and star of Bravo’s Odd Mom Out admits to taking the same honest approach in writing her series as she does raising her kids — and there’s certainly no beating around the bush.

“We just have really frank conversations. I don’t talk to her like a kid,” Kargman, 43, told PEOPLE Tuesday of her relationship with 14-year old daughter Sadie, while attending the show’s N.Y.C. Season 3 premiere hosted by The Cinema Society at The Whitby Hotel.

” ‘If you dress like a Reno prostitute, it’s not just the cute boys looking at you, it’s the dirty old men,’ ” she jokes.

Kargman — who also has a 10-year old son, Fletch, and an 11-year old daughter named Ivy — went on to share her true feelings about Sadie’s classmates’ party attire.

“You see these girls who show up at these bat mitzvahs and they’re wearing Band-Aid dresses and it’s horrifying,” she recalls. “We don’t do that.”

But Kargman does value family and has continued to, even after the divorce between Kargman’s brother Will Kopelman and actress Drew Barrymore. Following the couple’s 2016 split, Kargman vowed that it would not change her relationship with Barrymore, calling her a “sister forever.”

And now over a year later, things have remained the same, with Kargman referring to Barrymore as “one of [her] best friends” and the tight-knit bunch still prioritizing their quality time together.

“Our kids — all five kids — have dinner together twice a week. We have a whole family [dinner] on Sunday and then the kids have a dinner date on Wednesday,” Kargman explains. “It’s family first; you divorce spouses, but not family.”

Season 3 of Odd Mom Out premieres Wednesday, July 12, at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.