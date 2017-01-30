Jill (Duggar) Dillard Announces Gender of Second Baby: It's a Boy!

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is getting outnumbered in her house!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the Counting On star and her husband Derick, who married in June 2014, are having another baby boy.

The pair shared a sweet photo of their little family announcing baby Dillard’s gender with an adorable outfit: a blue and black t-shirt and red pants. The couple revealed the gender of the baby to their family through a scavenger hunt with the younger Duggar siblings.

Jill — who is due in July — first revealed the baby news to PEOPLE in December, saying, “We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2!”

“Children really are a wonderful blessing from God,” the pair said. “Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.