People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
SAG AWARDS

Check out all the best moments of the night  Learn More

Babies

Jill (Duggar) Dillard Announces Gender of Second Baby: It's a Boy!

By and @brrriitttnnii

Updated

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is getting outnumbered in her house!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the Counting On star and her husband Derick, who married in June 2014, are having another baby boy.

The pair shared a sweet photo of their little family announcing baby Dillard’s gender with an adorable outfit: a blue and black t-shirt and red pants. The couple revealed the gender of the baby to their family through a scavenger hunt with the younger Duggar siblings.

Jill and Derick Dillard

Jill — who is due in July — first revealed the baby news to PEOPLE in December, saying, “We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2!”

“Children really are a wonderful blessing from God,” the pair said. “Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.