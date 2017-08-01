Jewel Celebrates Her ‘Kind, Curious’ Son Kase’s 6th Birthday with Homemade Gifts from Her Alaskan Family

Jewel‘s son Kase Townes recently turned 6 — and for the Alaska-raised singer-songwriter, celebrating her only child’s birth with her family in the state where she grew up was “so special.”

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old shared a photo gallery of her little boy’s birthday festivities to Instagram, writing, “We celebrated Kase’s birthday today with my Alaskan family. It was so touching.”

Kase, who was born on July 11, was all smiles in the photos, posing alongside his mother and grandfather in a series of sweet moments. One shot had him holding a bouquet of peonies, his blonde hair dyed with red and blue accents.

“He is kind, curious and works hard every day to be the best version of himself he can be … and to play,” Jewel praised her son in the Instagram caption.

The day was filled with homemade gifts, Jewel explained as she detailed the presents Kase received. “My dad wove a basket, Kase helped!” she wrote.

“A rock with the word courage, as that’s what it takes to live your values; a bear tooth to represent honesty; a carved shelf mushroom with ‘Diversity’ written on it; a jar of honey from Otto, where they told us that it takes 12 bees their whole life just to make one tablespoon; a song; a few words… it was all so touching!” the “Hands” singer added.

Perhaps the most personal of all was a heart-shaped rock Jewel painted, featuring three layers of colors. In the center was pink (“Kase’s favorite color”). Next was gold, Jewel’s favorite color. Surrounding them all was blue, Kase’s father Ty Murray‘s favorite color.

The design was there so Kase could “see he is surrounded by love from us both,” Jewel wrote, adding, “I feel so blessed have such a deep, soulful and talented family. I’m so glad they came out to honor my son.”

Kase caught a really nice salmon! I love being able to show my son the beauty and bounty of the land I come from … and that all of us work for what we eat … and this is the best way to do it, if your lucky enough to have the opportunity …its good to catch your own food! A post shared by Jewel (@jewel) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

Headed out on a cattle drive with kase and Opa @atzkilcher , #bondupree and my brother @atzlee and his son … excited to share the head of the bay with him! @alaskatlf A post shared by Jewel (@jewel) on Jul 20, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Jewel has often documented her relationship with her son on social media, taking the stage with him in March for an adorable duet.

She co-parents Kase with ex-husband (and rodeo cowboy) Murray, 47. The two married in 2008 after 10 years together, but Jewel announced they were separating on her website in 2014.

“It’s work. I don’t want people to think it’s effortless – it’s work to do this because you obviously don’t get a divorce because things are going well,” she told PEOPLE in May 2016. “But it’s letting those things live in the past.”

Talk about over achieving Grandpa status! Opa @atzkilcher build kase these forts and trails to make an out door wonderland for kase … I feel so touched and honored to have my dad in our lives and to be another positive male role model of what men can grow into … capable, self reliant, strong, but creative and tender hearted …. love my dad and how he has chosen to grow as a human… A post shared by Jewel (@jewel) on Jul 16, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

The poet and author also spoke to PEOPLE in January about instilling in her son the sense that he’ll always be an evolving person — and for him to know that that’s okay. “My greatest wish for my child is that he learns that he’s constantly able to reinvent himself,” she said.

“I think that life is refining who you are through time — becoming more yourself with time,” added Jewel. “And who you dream yourself to be as a child is very different than who you’ll hope you are as a teenager, and that’s very different than who you hope you are as a 20-year-old. Because we have more life experiences.”