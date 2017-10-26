Jessie James Decker's Kids Join Her Onstage at the Grand Ole Opry During Eric & Jessie Season Finale

Jessie James Decker‘s kids might follow in her footsteps.

The 29-year-old country music singer wrapped up the season three finale of her E! show Eric & Jessie Wednesday night in the most adorable way: By having her kids join her onstage while at the Grand Ole Opry!

The reality star was excited to return to the famous Nashville venue for the second time, revealing it had been always been a goal of hers to perform there.

“When I was a little girl, that was the dream,” she said. “If you get to play the Opry one day, then you’ve made it. You’ve made it in country music.”

Despite her fears of forgetting the lyrics to her new song, “Southern Girl City Lights,” her 3-year-old daughter Vivianne and 2-year-old son Eric Thomas II made the occasion an unforgettable one.

“Having my kids run out on stage, having my family, the moment was perfect,” she said.

While the mother of two celebrated her return to her dream venue, she also helped her sister, Sydney Rae Bass, celebrate her own baby shower.

“She was born to be a mother,” the star said during her toast to her sister. “She helped mother my children, her niece and nephew, from the moment they were born. I’m so excited to celebrate this with you.”

Jessie James’ husband, Eric, also expressed how he missed being able to see and feel a baby bump. The couple announced they were expecting their third child in early October in an Instagram post. They revealed their due date would be in March 2017 during the season finale.

Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn't quite know what's going on 😂 but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of march ❤️ A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 9, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

“Eric and I are so excited to share with y’all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3!” she wrote, along with an adorable video of the moment the couple told their two kids.

“As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn’t quite know what’s going on,” she continued. “But we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can’t wait to meet this little one end of March.”

In the clip, Vivianne starts excitedly clapping as her parents tell her that her prayers for “a baby” have been answered.

“Jesus helped put a baby in mommy’s tummy,” the mother-to-be said. “You’re going to get a baby brother or sister.”

The couple wed in June 2013 and have previously talked about being open to expanding their family.

“I do see more kids in the future,” she told PEOPLE in August. “I don’t know if it is necessarily right now, but we’re not doing anything not to have more kids. We’re just leaving it up in the air and leaving it in God’s hands.”