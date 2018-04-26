Jessie James Decker Shows Off 'Very Swollen' Belly 3 Weeks After Welcoming Son

Jessie James Decker is getting candid after welcoming son Forrest Bradley.

“Keepin it real! 3 weeks post and I’m still very swollen,” the 30-year-old new mom of three captioned a photo of herself and her swollen stomach.

“The 3rd has been by far the hardest recovery, but I’m feeling stronger every day,” she continued, adding that despite her difficult recovery process, “Little Forrest is such an amazing baby and the easiest one of of the 3.”

Jessie and husband Eric Decker are also parents to 2½-year-old son Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr. and 4-year-old daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose.

Explaining why she decided to share such a candid look at her recovery process, the new mom said she wanted to show people they didn’t need to stress out about getting their post baby body back too soon.

“I’ve updated you all throughout my entire pregnancy and how much my tummy/baby were growing monthly so I felt like I should share where I’m at post baby. It sure is incredible what the body can do and I’m so grateful!” she wrote.

“I know i say this after each baby but remember what our bodies just when through for 9 months and be proud, don’t stress over post baby body, just enjoy your new baby because these are beautiful moments and memories you will cherish forever (aaaand drink your coffee to survive the no sleeping all night long ha!) ❤” she added.

Following the birth of their son on March 31, Jessie gushed over their newborn, remarking that the couple “are so in love” with their little bundle of joy.

“Welcome to this world Forrest Bradley Decker! My heart is full! #wolfpack completed with a 9lb lean, eating machine (& a Decker bucket head)! Mommy sure knows how to grow some babies!!” the new dad added.

Ahead of her third child’s birth, Jessie told PEOPLE that while she would have been happy with having either a girl or a boy, her daughter had her heart set on having a little sister.

“I knew she wanted a baby sister — I really wanted either one because we have one of each,” continued the Southern Girl City Lights singer. “When I found out it was a boy, I was so excited, but I was like, ‘Her little heart’s gonna be disappointed.’ Because all she kept saying was, ‘I want a baby sister. Jesus, I want a baby sister.’ “