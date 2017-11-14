'Bump Is Out!' Jessie James Decker Shows Off Growing Belly as She Starts Feeling Kicks

Jessie James Decker is starting to feel some tiny kicks.

The singer, 29, shared a new photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram Monday while wearing a cherry red sweatshirt and some gray pants.

“Bump is out! Feeling kicks finally 🤗 my placenta is in front so it’s been really tough to feel this little man. Finally feeling him 😍!!! (Sweatshirt is new from my line @kittenish (I have on xs) (so comfy for this preggo mama) #20weeks #kittenish,” she wrote in the caption.

Decker, who is 20 weeks pregnant, showed off her baby bump at the CMA Awards last week in a striking red dress by Nookie.

“They keep getting easier and easier. The first one was really brutal,” Jessie told PEOPLE during the event of her pregnancies. “[Daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 3½] tried to kill me. The second one [son Eric “Bubby” Thomas II, 2] was pretty tough, and this time … If I’m tired, it’s because I’m running after two little ones.”

“But I’m fine,” added Decker, who is expecting her and husband Eric Decker‘s couple’s third child: a baby boy, due in late March. “Sometimes I don’t feel that pregnant even though you can tell that I am. I’ve got a ways to go.”

Jessie tells PEOPLE her kids are “so excited” about their little brother on the way. “Vivian pulls up my shirt every day and kisses my belly,” she shares. “My son’s not really that aware. She’s 3½, so she knows. It’s amazing.”

The nursery is ready to go, too — and as the third-time mom-to-be shares, a lot of “hand-me-downs” were involved in making that a reality so far ahead of her son’s arrival.

“My son, who is 2 now, is transitioning into a toddler bed, so we just kind of moved all his baby stuff into the other room because we had to get my son, already, a brand-new toddler bedroom set,” she explains. “So it just kind of worked out.”

And what about the balance of parenthood and her career? “[With] each baby, I have more success in my life,” Jessie says. “I put out an album two weeks ago and I have zero radio play and a No. 1 album on Billboard, so for me it’s a blessing and it makes me want to work harder and make my children proud.”