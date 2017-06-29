Jessie James Decker is a busy musician and mother of two, but she’s added another commitment to her already full life: She and husband Eric Decker announced this week that they signed on for a third season of their E! reality show Eric & Jessie.

The Deckers were on hand for Jessie’s Kittenish pop-up shop in Los Angeles Wednesday, and the country star was eager to discuss why they they’re returning after a nearly four-year hiatus.

“As soon as season 2 wrapped, [we’d] just had Vivianne,” she told PEOPLE at the event. “I just remember [lying] in the hospital bed looking at her and going, ‘I’m going to keep you so safe. I want to have this time alone.’ ”

“They were ready to shoot again for a season 3 … the timing didn’t feel right,” she continues. “I just wanted to have those precious moments away from everything. I went into hibernation, as you should as a new mommy.”

Jessie, 29 and the Tennessee Titans wide receiver, 30, share 21-month-old son Eric Thomas II (a.k.a. “Bubby”) and daughter Vivianne Rose, 3. She explains that being parents had a lot to do with their decision to keep their lives a bit more private.

“I had Vivianne, and then eight months after Vivianne, I found out I was pregnant with Bubby. I just kept having these sweet babies and wanted the personal time,” the South Beach Diet ambassador shares with PEOPLE.

“Well now, it’s been almost four years since the show,” Jessie adds. “My kids are so smart, they’re so adaptable to the situation.”

Jessie had another incentive to return to the hit reality series — and it’s a new credit she can add to her résumé. “I think the positive thing coming into doing a season 3 was I’m now one of the executive producers, and I have a lot of creative control and say,” the “Gold” singer says.

“I get to be more protective of my children. So they’re the first priority,” she adds. “Anything that’s going to harm them or not be good for them, I’ll never allow it.”

While the new season of Eric & Jessie promises the same fun the couple’s fans love, the Deckers are at a new place in their lives, and that will be the focus of this new season.

“You are going to see us as parents, because we are. I think that’s the job we’re best at, to be honest,” she says. “I love being a mom. It’s my favorite thing. If I had to give up everything and just be a mom, I would.”

Fortunately for Jessie and Eric, they have a lot of help from their family. “My mom’s got Vivi and Bubby right now. So I’m able to come do this. If I didn’t have her, I wouldn’t be able to work as much,” the musician and fashion designer admits.

“Because when they’re with my mom, they don’t really think someone’s watching them. They think they’re with Grandma. So it’s great,” Jessie continues, adding about the show’s new season, “You’re going to see us being parents, see our careers. There are some changes with his, and changes with mine. You’re going to see a ton of that.”