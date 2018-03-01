Pregnant Jessie James Decker Poses for New Kittenish Line — and Channels the Kardashian Sisters!

Jessie James Decker is celebrating the launch of her clothing brand’s new site — and drawing inspiration from some very famous sisters.

The country singer stars in new images for her Kittenish line, striking poses in various duds on the site. In one photo, she shows off her baby bump in a pink T-shirt bearing the Kittenish logo.

But in a second snap shared on the brand’s Instagram account, she’s surrounded by four women who are seemingly helping her recreate the recent Calvin Klein ad the KarJenner sisters starred in — and Decker, 29, takes on the role of Kylie Jenner, covering her baby bump with a blanket.

Decker hasn’t been afraid to strike a pose throughout her third pregnancy (she and husband Eric Decker, who are expecting a baby boy, also share son Eric “Bubby” Thomas II, 2, and daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 4 this month).

“I’ve never felt sexier or more confident than I did during this music video shoot,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing images from the video for her song “Flip My Hair” in January.

“I wanted to showcase that no matter where you are at in your life, shape or size you can exude that confidence and sexuality in your womanhood!” she added.

Also in January, the singer lamented that she felt much further along in her pregnancy than she actually was, showing off her growing belly on Instagram to mark her 28th week.

Wrote the Eric & Jessie: Game On star, “Starting week 28! Can someone please tell me why I look 38 weeks pregnant??”