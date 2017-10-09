‘Over the Moon!’ Eric and Jessie James Decker Expecting Third Child 

Jessie James Decker is pregnant with baby No. 3!

The country singer announced on Instagram Monday that she is expecting her third child with her NFL star husband Eric, 30.

“Eric and I are so excited to share with y’all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3!” she wrote, along with an adorable video of the moment they told their daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 3 ½, and son Eric “Bubby” Thomas II, 2, the happy news.

“As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn’t quite know what’s going on,” she continued. “But we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can’t wait to meet this little one end of March.”

In the clip, Vivianne starts excitedly clapping as her parents tell her that her prayers for “a baby” have been answered.

“Jesus helped put a baby in mommy’s tummy,” Jessie James says. “You’re going to get a baby brother or sister.”

The couple wed in June 2013 and have previously talked about being open to expanding their family.

“I do see more kids in the future,” Jessie James, 29, told PEOPLE in August. “I don’t know if it is necessarily right now, but we’re not doing anything not to have more kids. We’re just leaving it up in the air and leaving it in God’s hands.”

“I think we’ve always felt like we wanted three children,” she added. “I came from a family of three kids. [For Eric], it was just him and his sister, and he said he always felt like they were missing a sibling and he wishes [his parents] would have had three. So I just didn’t want Vivi or Bubby to feel like they wish they had another sibling.”