Baby No. 3 Is On His Way! See All of Jessie James Decker's Cutest Bump Pics
The singing mama-to-be is pretty much one of the cutest pregnant celebs ever
By Kate Hogan
“Starting week 28! Can someone please tell me why I look 38 weeks pregnant??” the singer joked in an early January 2018 Instagram.
What better time to take a snap than while putting away Christmas decorations? "Decided to take a preggo selfie! #26wks," Decker wrote.
December also brought a break for the bump: a babymoon in Arizona. "#thanksmawmaw #sleepinandeatin," Decker hashtagged this pic.
An outfit that's comfy and cute? Sign us up! "Earlier day date with my love," Decker captioned this Insta. "Dressing comfy but it’s the little details that dress it up!"
“#Preggovibes #23weeks #whosayspreggocantbesexy #babyboy #babynumber3,” the 29-year-old wrote alongside this saucy snap.
"Don't judge me ... this might be my 3rd cookie," she pleaded in an early December Instagram. She is eating for two, after all!
Pregnancy doesn't stop her! "Making chocolate cream pie as this little boy kicks," she posted on Thanksgiving Day. "Maybe he's a chocolate lover like his mama!! Happy thanksgiving y'all!!!!"
Talk about a multi-tasking mama: Decker got glam, watched her kiddos and set the Thanksgiving dinner table all at once.
Good news came with a November 2017 Insta: "Bump is out! Feeling kicks finally. my placenta is in front so it’s been really tough to feel this little man. Finally feeling him!!!"
Another day, another red carpet for Decker and her bump, this at the Nov. 19 American Music Awards in L.A.
On Nov. 9, Decker went cute and casual for the Lord & Taylor holiday window unveiling in N.Y.C.
Looking gorgeous in a cranberry-colored dress by Nookie, James hit the CMA Awards red carpet in November and told PEOPLE she was feeling good.
“[My pregnancies] keep getting easier and easier. The first one was really brutal,” she shared. “[Daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 3½] tried to kill me. The second one [son Eric “Bubby” Thomas II, 2] was pretty tough, and this time … If I’m tired, it’s because I’m running after two little ones.”
Have baby, will travel. "Pink in San Fran," Decker wrote on Instagram in early November.
Though husband Eric's Instagram is as much about dogs and football as it is family, he still snuck in one sweet bump pic with his wife, captioning it, "My ride or die."
The country-pop singer and reality star shared this Boomerang clip to Instagram Stories in late October. Posing in front of a bathroom mirror in a pair of black-and-white underwear, the mom-to-be pulled up her black T-shirt to show off her 16-week growing belly.
"Sixteen weeks today," Decker wrote alongside this supercute pic. "Where are all my mamas?"
"Bumpin' along," was all Decker needed to say alongside an #OOTD Insta.
A green jumpsuit was the perfect choice to give baby some breathing room at an October album signing.
Just days after announcing her third pregnancy, Decker was out doing press for her reality show Eric and Jessie and new album, Southern Girl City Lights, in N.Y.C. — bump and all.