Babies
Jessie James Decker's Realest Mommy Moments
As if you needed yet another reason to love the country music star
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 9
WHEN SHE FLAUNTED HER 'LOOSE MOMMY SKIN'
In January 2017, the mom-of-two proudly flaunted her babies' lasting impressions on her bod. "Just another day in paradise!!! #icetea #kittenishsuit #comingsoon #loosemommyskin," she captioned a bikini shot.
2 of 9
WHEN SHE POSTED A BREASTFEEDING SELFIE
The "Lights Down Low" singer is a vocal advocate for breastfeeding, as is evidenced by her Instagram posts. "Love being a mommy and feeding my sweet boy," James Decker captioned the photo of her with newborn Eric Thomas. She also addressed her support of breastfeeding in an interview with American Baby. "I really loved breastfeeding the first time around," she says. "It's such a wonderful, intimate thing to share with your child."
3 of 9
WHEN SHE DOCUMENTED HER BREASTPUMPING EXPERIENCE
"My one boob is stubborn and the other a champ," she writes on Instagram. "All for the love of Bub."
4 of 9
WHEN SHE OPENLY SPOKE ABOUT HER POST-PREGNANCY 'POOCH'
In an effort to set the record straight about her post-baby body, the country star took to Instagram to post a selfie of her "pooch" and c-section scar, citing that she's "not perfect but I do my best." "Wanted to make sure y'all saw what my tummy looks like under the tank top and blazer," she writes.
5 of 9
WHEN SHE COULDN'T HELP BUT EAT ALL THE CHEETOS
Like her emoji-only caption suggests, James Decker takes the trophy for Top Mommy Snacker thanks to her passion for the cheesy treat.
6 of 9
WHEN SHE REFLECTED ON HER WEEK WITHOUT SLEEP
"This is the face of a mama who hasn't slept in over a week and [whose] nips look like a dog mangled them," she captions a candid photo of her with newborn son, Eric Thomas. "But that's okay, it's all worth it for this little nugget."
7 of 9
WHEN SHE PROUDLY SHOWED OFF HER GROWING BABY BUMP
The then-expectant mom put her burgeoning belly on display on Instagram, covering half her face. "I don't have much to say," she writes, making us fall in love with her even more.
8 of 9
WHEN SHE FLOODED OUR FEEDS WITH CUTE BABY SELFIES
Hey, we're not complaining. The more mommy-and-baby selfies, the better.
9 of 9
WHEN SHE POSTED A SWEET MOMMY-DAUGHTER MOMENT
Aww! James Decker took an adorable pic of her daughter, Vivianne Rose, reaching for her growing belly/soon-to-be baby brother. "She reaches for my belly and says 'oooooh' in a loving way," recounts the country singer.
See Also
More
More
Is This the Best Pregnancy Pillow Ever? (Bonus: It’s on Sale – But Only for a Limited Time!)
Hatchimals Are Back – with a New ‘Surprise!’ Here’s Where to Get One in Time for the Holiday Season
'Circle of Life!' Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Share The Lion King-Inspired Video from 'Last Moments' of Pregnancy