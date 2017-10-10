Jessie James Decker's Realest Mommy Moments

The "Lights Down Low" singer is a vocal advocate for breastfeeding, as is evidenced by her Instagram posts. "Love being a mommy and feeding my sweet boy," James Decker captioned the photo of her with newborn Eric Thomas. She also addressed her support of breastfeeding in an interview with American Baby. "I really loved breastfeeding the first time around," she says. "It's such a wonderful, intimate thing to share with your child."