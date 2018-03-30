Jessie James Decker Shares 'Last' Baby Bump Photo Before Arrival of Baby No. 3: 'Wish Me Luck'

After months of baby bump updates, Jessie James Decker appears to be sharing her final one before welcoming her third child.

The pregnant singer, 29, cradled her growing stomach in a photo posted on Instagram Friday.

“The last one wish me luck,” she wrote in the caption along with a red heart emoji and prayer hand emoji, referring either to the fact this is her third and final baby or her last bump picutre.

Many fans and followers responded with positive messages and birth affirmations as she and husband Eric Decker, who is a wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans, will soon become parents of three with the arrival of their baby boy.

The couple is already parents to 2½-year-old son Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr. and daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, who turned 4 on March 18.

Since October 2017, when she announced that she’s expecting, the country star has been sharing her pregnancy progress.

Most recently, she shared a mirror selfie of her bump, writing, “38 weeks and trying to stay comfy! #swollen #excited #lotsofcontractions #babyboy.”

The expectant Eric & Jessie reality star also featured her bump front and center for the video for her song “Flip My Hair” in which showed off some serious moves while celebrating her pregnant form in a black leotard.

“I’ve never felt sexier or more confident than I did during this music video shoot. I wanted to showcase that no matter where you are at in your life, shape, or size you can exude that confidence and sexuality in your womanhood!” she said in January.

The Kittenish creator also revealed in February that her baby boy on the way is her last.

“Even though it’s been tough having to stop and realize this is my last baby and how special it’s been. We are SO excited to meet him,” she wrote on Instagram.