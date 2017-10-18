Jessie James Decker Says Eric Will ‘Have a Hard Time’ When Their Daughter Starts Dating: ‘He’s Very, “That’s Mine” ‘

Eric and Jessie James Decker certainly have their hands full.

But between their show Eric & Jessie: Game On, Eric’s football schedule, Jessie’s new album and preparing for baby No. 3, they still make time to think about their two toddlers’ futures.

“I really think he’s gonna have a hard time,” Jessie, 29, predicts of her husband’s reaction when the time comes that their 3½-year-old daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose starts dating.

“Even if a guy looks at me, he gets really angry,” the country singer explains. “He’s very, ‘That’s mine.’ It’s sexy, as a wife, to feel that way … [but] as a daughter, she’s gonna have a hard time with that. He puts his foot down.”

Jessie admits that filming the couple’s E! series is “even harder now” that they have two children under the age of 4 and another on the way. (Eric Thomas II, whom the spouses affectionately refer to as Bubby, is 2.)

“Filming a reality show, I would say, is equivalent [to] the amount of work in filming a sitcom,” she says. “You still have the, ‘Lights, camera, action,’ the camera crew, the producers.”

“You have everything, and it’s in your space — you’re not going to a studio and then getting to leave,” adds the “Lights Down Low” singer. “So it is a bit of a process, but everyone was really respectful, so that was good.”

Big question: Is Vivi more of a Mommy’s girl or a Daddy’s girl?

“She was totally Daddy’s girl in the very beginning completely, almost to the point where I was like, ‘Do you see me here?’ ” recalls Jessie. “Now, she’s all mine. She is like, ‘Daddy, I need my mommy.’ ”

“Whenever I’ve already kissed her goodnight and put her to bed, then Daddy’ll go up and do the same thing. And then she’s like, ‘I need my mommy!’ ” she reveals. “So then I have to go back up.”