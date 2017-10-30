The Decker girls will soon be outnumbered — Eric and Jessie James Decker are having another boy!

Jessie took to her Instagram on Monday to share a video of the adorable moment that she and her Tennessee Titans wide receiver husband found out the sex of baby No. 3 with her daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 3½, and son Eric “Bubby” Jr, 2.

“You ready to figure out who’s in Mommy’s tummy? Let’s open it,” Jessie, 29, says in the clip before she and Eric, 30, open up a box full of balloons.

“It’s a boy!” the country singer-songwriter says excitedly as blue balloons float out of the box. “It’s a baby boy!”

Though Vivianne is happy to have a sibling on the way, she is in denial that it’s not going to be a baby sister like she had hoped.

“What do you think about having a baby brother?” Jessie asks Vivianne, to which she replies, “No, it’s a girl!”

The couple announced that they are expecting earlier this month, and Jessie told PEOPLE Now that her daughter had a big part in the story behind her and Eric’s decision to have a third child — and that she always wanted it to be a girl.

“We knew that we possibly wanted a third [child], but I remember she pulled me aside — one of our friends had a baby, and [Vivianne] is really close with their child already, they’re the same age. … His name’s Henley, and Henley just had a baby sister,” Jessie explained.

“My son is 2, so she doesn’t remember him ever being a baby, they’re 17 months apart,” she said. “So she’s like, ‘Mommy, I want a baby sister like Ellie, I want a baby sister.’ I was like, ‘Well, if you really want a baby brother or sister, you have to pray to Jesus.’ ”

“So every night I would hear her going, ‘Jesus, please help have a brother or sister,’ ” Jessie continued. “She would just pray. And then my mom, who’s super Catholic, pulls out the rosary. So [Vivianne] pulled out the rosary and she’s 3, going, ‘I want a baby sister!’ “