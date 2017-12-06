Somebody may find themselves on the naughty list.

Jessie James Decker‘s 2-year-old son, Eric “Bubby” Jr, just could not wait until Christmas morning to open is gifts, with his mom catching the toddler red-handed by his mother.

In two adorably hilarious Instagram posts, the singer, 29, shared her son’s pout at being discovered opening gifts early while sitting next to their Christmas tree.

“Caught Bubby for the 5th time trying to open presents after he already snuck and opened one already. He teared up and gave me the lip 😂,” she wrote in the caption.

A few minutes later, Bubby decided to try his luck again, but without much success as his mother took another photograph as evidence.

Grimacing at being caught, Bubby stood in front of his family’s coffee table with a present half unwrapped.

“Caught! This was literally 20 minutes after I posted that lip pic 😂😂😂,” James Decker wrote in the caption.

The singer and her husband, Eric Decker, also share 3½-year-old daughter Vivianne Rose. The couple announced they were expecting their third child, a boy, in October.

In November, the country-pop singer opened up to PEOPLE about her daughter’s reaction to the baby’s gender.

“I knew she wanted a baby sister — I really wanted either one because we have one of each,” the Southern Girl City Lights singer said. “When I found out it was a boy, I was so excited, but I was like, ‘Her little heart’s gonna be disappointed.’ Because all she kept saying was, ‘I want a baby sister. Jesus, I want a baby sister.'”

The good news for Vivi is that she does have a close female playmate in Jessie’s niece: Brooklyn Rae, the 10-week-old daughter of Jessie’s sister Sydney Rae Bass.

“I keep telling her, ‘You have a baby sister,'” the pregnant star said of the advice she gave Vivi. “‘You don’t even realize, but [Brooklyn]’s your sister. You’re good. You guys’ll grow up together.'”