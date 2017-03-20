Inside Eric and Jessie James Decker’s Sweet Third Birthday Celebration for Daughter Vivianne

Three and as cute as can be!

Eric and Jessie James Decker celebrated their daughter Vivianne Rose‘s third birthday over the weekend with a fun, backyard family party.

Taking to Instagram, Jessie, 28, wrote that the family started the day by screening Vivianne’s birth video, sharing “we both cried from love.”

“I love this girl with all my heart. I’m so lucky to be her mommy. Happy birthday Vivianne Rose,” Jessie wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her daughter wearing a party dress and cool shades.

My sweet baby girl Vivianne was born today 💗 we woke up and we watched her birth video together and we both cried from love… I love this girl with all my heart. I'm so lucky to be her mommy. Happy birthday Vivianne Rose A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

The party itself included an oversized pink banner featuring the birthday girl’s photo – proudly displayed by Vivianne’s grandfathers – blue balloons, and tables covered in an array of bright plastic covers.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The grandpas holding up Vivs sign!! Big birthday party time!!!!! A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Mar 18, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

Laissez les bons temps rouler A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Mar 18, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

My girl is 3💗💗💗 A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

Wearing a shirt with “Love” embroidered on it, Vivianne blew out the candles on her pink cake – with an assist from Mom and Dad, of course.

This boy☺ A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Mar 18, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Eric posted his own tribute to Vivianne, writing on social media, “Happy birthday to my princess!”

“3 years ago this little girl flipped my world upside down!! Every day since has been the best days of mommy and daddy’s lives! Love you Vivianne Rose,” Eric added.

Happy birthday to my princess! 3 years ago this little girl flipped my world upside down!! Every day since has been the best days of mommy and daddy's lives! Love you Vivianne Rose!! A post shared by Eric Decker (@edeck87) on Mar 18, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

The couple are also parents to son Eric Thomas II, 18 months. Of being a family of four, Eric previously told PEOPLE, “It’s great because they’re starting to play together.”

“Eric is getting to an age where he can move around and hold his own with Vivi, so that’s been a fun transition to see from him being a baby to more of a toddler and on the ground playing,” said Eric, adding, “It definitely makes it feel like the house is complete when you have two little ones running around and playing.”