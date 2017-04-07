Jessie James Decker’s Preschooler Is Really ‘Into Shoes’: ‘We’re Going to Have a Problem with Daddy’s Credit Card’

Jessie James Decker‘s daughter may already be taking after her mama’s designer genes.

“She has about five different outfit changes a day. She goes upstairs on her own and comes down, and I’ll go, ‘You changed? You look good!’ ” the country star told PEOPLE Thursday of her 3-year-old Vivianne Rose at the Lime-A-Rita Land event in New York City. The brand launched a new seasonal flavor, Peach-A-Rita, and is inviting fans to customize their own peach emoji at EmojiYourPeach.com.

Vivianne’s style prowess isn’t the little girl’s only talent that would make her a great candidate for a career in fashion, though — she’s also super organized already.

“She’ll put outfits together or she’ll lay her clothes out the night before so she’s prepared the next day,” adds Decker, 28. “She’s just funny like that.”

“She’s like a girly tomboy, if that makes sense,” the “Lights Down Low” singer continued. “She doesn’t really like dresses — she doesn’t like them at all. She doesn’t like rompers or anything like that. But she loves leggings and T-shirts.”

Decker — who is married to New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker — admits that Vivianne takes after her mom with her clothing preferences.

“I’m the same. I dress like that every day — I’m always in leggings and T-shirts,” she says. “Eric gets her stuff from Under Armour that he orders, and she puts her little pink Under Armour shirt together with her leggings and her shoes.”

Adds Decker, who herself has dabbled in fashion design, “She’s into shoes too. I think we’re going to have a problem with Daddy’s credit card with the shoes.”

The mom of two also shares 19-month-old son Eric Jr. (whom she calls “Bubby”) with her NFL-star husband, and admits raising a boy is a whole different ball game.

“I thought I was such a girl’s mom and I was like, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to be with a son because I’m so good at being a girl’s mom,’ but it’s great too,” Decker says. “They’re so different. Bubby is so sweet and emotional and affectionate. He’s the most affectionate little boy of all time.”

She explains, “He’s just constantly loving. Anytime I walk into the room, he just goes, ‘Mommy!’ and runs across and wraps his arms around my neck, or he’ll put his hands on my face and he’ll look at me and start kissing me, and he’s not even 2. He’s just precious.”

And does her son share his big sister’s interest in fashion? “Bubby is more into my makeup, but all he does is stick his fingers in all of my stuff and break everything,” Decker says.