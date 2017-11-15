Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker are ecstatic to be welcoming another son into their family soon, but their daughter couldn’t help feeling a bit let down at finding out she would be getting another brother.

During a chat with PEOPLE Thursday during a Facebook Live session at the Lord & Taylor Holiday Window Unveiling in N.Y.C., the country-pop singer admitted that the hope 3½-year-old Vivianne “Vivi” Rose had for a baby sister was “the only feeling of disappointment” during the couple’s October gender reveal.

“I 100 percent was happy either way,” said the third-time mom-to-be, 29. “We told her [I was pregnant and expecting a boy] back-to-back — we filmed at the same moment, I just saved the gender for later — but I wanted to be able to tell her [I was pregnant] and then tell her the gender right after, so she didn’t get her hopes up.”

“I knew she wanted a baby sister — I really wanted either one because we have one of each,” continues the Southern Girl City Lights singer. “When I found out it was a boy, I was so excited, but I was like, ‘Her little heart’s gonna be disappointed.’ Because all she kept saying was, ‘I want a baby sister. Jesus, I want a baby sister.’ ”

Baby Decker number 3 is a …. A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

The good news for Vivi — who’s already a big sister to Eric “Bubby” Thomas II, 2 — is that she does have a close female playmate in Jessie’s niece: Brooklyn Rae, the 10-week-old daughter of Jessie’s sister Sydney Rae Bass.

“I keep telling her, ‘You have a baby sister,’ ” the pregnant star says of the advice she gives Vivi. ” ‘You don’t even realize, but [Brooklyn]’s your sister. You’re good. You guys’ll grow up together.’ ”

The little girl is still completely on board the sibling train, though, letting her curiosity flag fly as she learns the ins and outs of having a sibling on the way.

“[Vivi] did get a little confused — I told her we were gonna get to go see the baby, meaning an ultrasound, and she got so excited she screamed. She was like, ‘I can’t wait to hold him!’ ” recalls Jessie. “And I was like, ‘Oh no no no baby, he’s not coming out of Mommy yet, you get to see a picture of him on the camera.’ ”

This warmed my heart ❤️ daddy took the babies to get my album #southerngirlcitylights . Such a good man. Love you baby @edeck87 Back home to my sweet babies in a few hours!! #southerngirlcitylights A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn't quite know what's going on 😂 but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of march ❤️ A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 9, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Jessie says that she and her NFL star husband, 30, have a name picked out for their son on the way, but aren’t ready to share it yet — even though it’s been in the hopper for ages.

“We had names picked out before we knew the gender,” she says, hinting that the baby boy will also be named after a character from one of her favorite southern-themed movies (their daughter was named for Viviane in Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood). “Even before we knew we were having baby No. 3, we always knew all of our kids’ names.”

With the holidays coming up, Jessie and Eric are busier than ever. The expectant mama shares that she’s hosting Thanksgiving at her house — which is perfect, since she loves being in the kitchen.

“I love cooking. It’s one of my favorite things to do, especially when you do it with your family,” she says.