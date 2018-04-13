Jessie James Decker Celebrates 30th Birthday with Her 'Newborn on the Boob': 'So Grateful'

She’ll be there for you, Forrest Bradley!

Jessie James Decker was the queen of Manhattan on her 30th birthday Thursday, celebrating in style among loved ones at a Friends-themed dinner — complete with an intricately crafted three-tier cake featuring designs inspired by the group’s favorite hangout, Central Perk, Monica and Rachel’s apartment and more.

One guest who wasn’t there for cake, but had his own idea of party refreshments? The singer’s 13-day-old son Forrest, who is contentedly nursing as “Rachel” (a.k.a. Jessie) prepares to blow out her candles.

“Thanks for all birthday wishes! Never did I imagine I would be celebrating my 30th birthday with my [newborn] on the boob who wanted to feast at that very moment lol,” Jessie captioned the candid moment. “My family knows me way too well and threw me a ‘friends’ intimate birthday dinner!”

Added the new mom of three, “So grateful for my family and friends and where I’m at in my life and will never take it for granted❤ #30”

Jessie and husband Eric Decker welcomed Forrest on March 31, Jessie shared on Instagram two days later, posting a hospital photo of Mom and baby.

“Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs. We are so in love 🙏🏼❤,” Jessie captioned the post.

The day before her third child’s arrival (the Deckers are also parents to 2½-year-old son Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr. and 4-year-old daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose), Jessie shared a snap of herself cradling her growing stomach.

“The last one wish me luck,” she wrote in the caption along with a red heart emoji and prayer hand emoji.

Jessie told PEOPLE in November of her third child on the way that she would’ve been “happy either way,” whether it had been a girl or a boy — but Vivianne didn’t share the same opinion.

“I knew she wanted a baby sister — I really wanted either one because we have one of each,” continued the Southern Girl City Lights singer. “When I found out it was a boy, I was so excited, but I was like, ‘Her little heart’s gonna be disappointed.’ Because all she kept saying was, ‘I want a baby sister. Jesus, I want a baby sister.’ “