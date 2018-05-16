Jessie James Decker Shares Candid Breastfeeding Photo as She Asks For Mommy Advice

Jessie James Decker has a question about breastfeeding for all of the moms out there.

On Tuesday, the Eric & Jessie: Game On star shared a picture of herself feeding 1-month-old son, Forrest Bradley.

In the snap, Decker, who is wearing a pink-colored tee and her hair pulled back in a ponytail, is seen sitting in a chair, gazing at the camera as her baby boy is contentedly nursing.

“Is it possible for a baby to want to be on the boob 23 hours a day? 😂😅” Decker, 30, asked her Instagram followers via the picture’s caption.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

But this isn’t the first time Decker has openly talked about breastfeeding her son. During her 30th birthday celebration in April, the mom of three was about to blow out the candles on her Friends-themed cake, when her little one “wanted to feast at that very moment.”

“Thanks for all birthday wishes! Never did I imagine I would be celebrating my 30th birthday with my [newborn] on the boob who wanted to feast at that very moment lol,” Jessie captioned the candid moment of her nursing her baby boy with the birthday cake in front of her.

“My family knows me way too well and threw me a ‘friends’ intimate birthday dinner!” added Decker. “So grateful for my family and friends and where I’m at in my life and will never take it for granted❤ #30.”

RELATED: Jessie James Decker Celebrates 30th Birthday with Her ‘Newborn on the Boob’: ‘So Grateful’

Decker and her NFL star husband Eric Decker welcomed Forrest on March 31. “We are so in love,” Jessie captioned her birth announcement on Instagram featuring her holding her newborn son.

RELATED: Eric and Jessie James Decker Welcome Son Forrest Bradley

Eric announced the happy baby news on his own social media account as well. “Welcome to this world Forrest Bradley Decker! My heart is full! #wolfpack completed with a 9lb lean, eating machine (& a Decker bucket head)! Mommy sure knows how to grow some babies!!” he gushed.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose and 2½-year-old son Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr.