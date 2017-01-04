Jessie James Decker Shares Photo of Herself in Bikini with ‘Loose Mommy Skin’: ‘Just Another Day in Paradise!’

Jessie James Decker isn’t afraid to be candid about how her body has changed after having two kids.
The country singer-songwriter, 28 — who has two children with her husband, New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker, 29 — shared a new photo of herself in a two-piece swimsuit recently, relaxing waterside with a refreshing drink.
“Just another day in paradise!!! #icetea #kittenishsuit #comingsoon #loosemommyskin,” she captioned the shot.
James Decker is mom to son Eric Thomas, 16 months, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 2½. And her recent foray into being honest about her body after baby isn’t the first time she has spoken out on it.
“I don’t want to mislead any mommies who just had babies and are stressing!” she wrote in a 2015 post showing her stomach a couple of months after her son’s birth and admitting she gained 55 lbs. with her first pregnancy and 27 with her second.
“I am still 15 pounds away from what I was originally before I got pregnant with Vivianne,” the “Lights Down Low” singer added. “I take occasional walks but haven’t done anything yet to try and lose weight and am in no rush!”
I appreciate all of the sweet comments about how tiny I look after baby! But I don't want to mislead any mommy's who just had babies and are stressing! I gained 55 pounds with my daughter and only 27 this time! I gained so much with her because I threw up every day for five months and of course was starving after so I would shove anything in my mouth to make that hunger feeling go away. This time I ate very normal and would take occasional walks. I am still 15 pounds away from what I was originally before I got pregnant with Vivianne. I take occasional walks but haven't done anything yet to try and lose weight and am in no rush! Nursing mamas should def not try and do any severe diets or milk supply will run low! My tummy is still swollen and you can see my c-section scar and pooch! I had another due to my 9lb baby and petite frame. So no rushing and no stressing about losing weight! Wanted to make sure y'all saw what my tummy looks like under the tank top and blazer…I do wear a belly waist train thingy a few hours here n there which helps c section mamas and swelling to go down. I am so glad we all can support each other. Being a mommy is so rewarding but hard work so we need to stick together and help each other out. I'm not perfect but I do my best. That's what it's all about. So never be hard on yourself. I'm going to try and do more posts like this. So feel free to ask anything below and will try and incorporate it in another mommy post! ❤️y'all
“I am so glad that I was able to show mommies what a real body looks like after baby,” James Decker told PEOPLE at the time of her decision to post candid shots on social media. “I have my scar and pooch, and 90 percent of the time I look a mess!”
The body-positive mama added, “Women are too hard on themselves to be perfect. I think it’s more endearing to just be real. I also think it’s important for women to support each other.”