Sunday Bump Day! Pregnant Jessie James Decker Shows Off Baby Belly in New Underwear Selfie

Another day, another adorable baby bump shot from Jessie James Decker.

The country-pop singer and reality star shared a new Boomerang clip to Instagram Stories Sunday night. Posing in front of a bathroom mirror in a pair of black-and-white underwear, the mom-to-be pulls up her black T-shirt to show off her 16-week growing belly.

The snap comes two days after Jessie, 29, shared a sweet photo of herself in a long-sleeved pink and purple striped dress, captioning it, “Sixteen weeks today. Where are all my mamas?”

16 weeks today ❤️❤️❤️ where are all my mamas? A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 20, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Jessie and husband Eric Decker are currently expecting their third child — news the Eric & Jessie: Game On stars shared with an adorable Instagram video earlier this month featuring them telling their son Eric Thomas II, 2, and daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 3½.

“She’s like, ‘Mommy … I want a baby sister,’ ” Jessie told PEOPLE recently of Vivi’s request for a sibling. “I was like, ‘Well, if you really want a baby brother or sister, you have to pray to Jesus.’ ”

“So every night I would hear her going, ‘Jesus, please help have a brother or sister,’ ” she recalled. “She would just pray. And then my mom, who’s super Catholic, pulls out the rosary. So [Vivianne] pulled out the rosary and she’s 3, going, ‘I want a baby sister!’ ”

Back to my happy place 😍 A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 21, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

Third-time dad-to-be Eric, 30, certainly already has his work cut out for him — at least, he will when his daughter begins dating, according to Jessie.

“I really think he’s gonna have a hard time,” the “Southern Girl City Lights” singer told PEOPLE earlier this month of her NFL star husband. “Even if a guy looks at me, he gets really angry. He’s very, ‘That’s mine.’ ”

“It’s sexy, as a wife, to feel that way … [but] as a daughter, she’s gonna have a hard time with that. He puts his foot down,” she explained.