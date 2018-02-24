Pregnant Jessie James Decker Cuddles with Eric in a Swimsuit on Last Vacation Before Due Date

Jessie James Decker is soaking up the sun while she can!

The country singer, 29, is off with husband Eric Decker on a tropical getaway and enjoying every moment.

“Last vacation before our little boy arrives,” Jessie James wrote on Saturday, captioning an Instagram shot of herself and her man exchanging smiles on a beach.

Her sweet photo showed Eric down on one knee, his wife sitting on the other. Both lovingly look at one another as he places his hand on his wife’s growing baby belly.

Eric gushed about his wife on Instagram too, in one of the many vacation shots he posted of his family — including 3½-year-old daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose and 2-year-old Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr. — enjoying their vacation.

“This is a good mama right here,” he wrote in the caption to a shot. “Lucky to have her as the mother of my children.”

Jessie James has been sharing her pregnancy progress on social media, frequently posting baby bump photos since announcing that she’s expecting her third child: a baby boy, due in late March.

Now 34 weeks along, Jessie James says she’s been dealing with some health issues this time around.

“Sleeping is now not possible,” she said. “Can’t get comfortable at all. He feels so low that I spend all night getting up to pee or to move from side to side. He also hiccups the strongest out of my 3 and all night long.”

Even though it’s been tough, the singer said she realized how special it’s been.

“This is my last baby.. We are SO excited to meet him,” she said. “Got baby boys clothes all washed now and put away (all Bubbys old baby clothes) and got some new cool sleeper cribs etc. the stuff they keep coming out with blows my mind! Got my pumps out and bottles too! In a few weeks, will get my hospital bag ready.”