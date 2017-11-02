Jessie James Decker is cherishing every moment of being pregnant — for the final time.

The country-pop singer and star of Eric & Jessie: Game On is currently expecting her third child with husband Eric Decker. And as she explains to Mini magazine in her fall cover story, three is the magic number.

“This will be our last, so I want to enjoy it!” says Jessie, 29, of her son on the way, adding that she’s “excited for the infant stage again” and not so much concerned with the challenges of adding another member to their family.

“I have heard one to two is the biggest hurdle,” explains Jessie, whose two children with her NFL star husband are son Eric “Bubby” Thomas II, 2, and daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 3½. “I’m not too worried about it.”

She adds, “I always knew I was going to be a mommy and because I came from a family of three kids, I always assumed I would have three!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessie James Decker On How Daughter Vivianne Pushed for Baby No. 3: “She Would Pray [Every Night] for a Brother or Sister”



Jessie reveals that after she found out she was pregnant, she was most excited to spill the beans to her husband and daughter — the latter of whom had been praying diligently for a sibling.

As far as what the Lights Down Low singer is most looking forward to about having another little one? “The new baby smell and breastfeeding,” she admits.

“I love nursing my babies,” Jessie says, explaining, “It’s such a special bond for me.”

RELATED: Eric and Jessie James Decker Find Out the Sex of Their Baby on the Way – See the Adorable Reveal!

The Deckers’ baby boy is lucky in the fact that he has two siblings waiting to dote on him when he arrives next year. “Viv is already such a nurturing big sister,” Jessie praises. “I’ve also seen Bubby with little babies and he gets very excited and I have to tell him to be gentle because he wants to hug them too much.”

Fortunately, the soon-to-be mom of three — who says parenthood has made her “a better person” — has enough patience and love to confidently pass on the right values to her kids.

“The most important thing to me is to make sure I raise them to be good, happy, loving people and to spread happiness wherever they are,” she says. “I think if you’re a good person and spread happiness, good things will come to you!”

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson Says She Wants 2 More Kids to Up Her Total to 5



RELATED: Sunday Bump Day! Pregnant Jessie James Decker Shows Off Baby Belly in New Underwear Selfie

While Jessie and Eric, 30, may be busy with their respective individual careers and shared reality show, they always make time for their kids. In fact, her family is her “fave altogether” aspect of her life.

“I love having these babies that love you unconditionally,” she says. “It’s amazing to always have such strong love. I feel so fulfilled.”