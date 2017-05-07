Growing Up Fast! Jessica Simpson Brings Her Mini-me Kids to Event in Texas

Gang’s all here!

Jessica Simpson and her family — husband Eric Johnson and their kids Ace Knute, 3½, and Maxwell Drew, 5 — stepped out Saturday at a Dillard’s in Waco, Texas, for a spring style event in support of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Waco.

The singer and fashion designer, who is originally from Abilene, Texas, looked stunning in a short, V-neck lacy black dress and matching heels. Former NFL player Johnson, 37, opted for a silver-and-blue shirt and dark slacks.

Ace followed his dad’s more casual lead in a gray undershirt, black button-down and sneakers while big sister Maxwell rocked a pink-and-white dress, finishing her own look with elaborately designed sandals.

Also present at the event was the singer’s mom Tina, grandmother Dorothy Drew and sister Ashlee Simpson Ross, who brought along her own 21-month-old daughter Jagger Snow.

“Happy Birthday to my prayer warrior and soulmate, Nana – Dorothy Jane Drew. I can’t wait to shop around with you!” Simpson captioned a snap of herself and Drew last week, adding, “Everyone come out to meet us and the rest of the family this Saturday, May 6th from 1-3PM @dillards in Waco!”

From Easter celebrations to ringing in Maxi’s recent fifth birthday, the family of four has been enjoying quite the 2017 thus far.

“My baby Maxwell is 5 years old today. She makes everyone’s life mermaid magical,” Simpson wrote alongside a Monday photo of herself, Maxi, Ace and Johnson at the little girl’s birthday party — where the guest of honor sported her very own mermaid tail.

“Happy Birthday to our fairytale princess,” Simpson continued in the heartfelt caption. “Mommy, Daddy, and Ace love you with our ‘holy hearts’ (as Max would say) #MerMax #MAXIDREW #canyoube5forever.”