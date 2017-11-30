Jessica Simpson's 5-Year-Old Daughter Maxwell Is a Makeup Guru in the Making

Looks like Jessica Simpson might have a future makeup guru on her hands!

The pop star, 37, shared a sweet photo of herself and her 5-year-old daughter Maxwell on Instagram Wednesday.

Maxwell was very proud of the lip shade she picked out and blew a big kiss as Simpson took the photograph inside of a MAC store.

“This is NOT an #ad, @maccosmetics is my daughter’s favorite store! Mommy-Daughter Day with #MAXIDREW #girlygoth,” Simpson wrote in the caption.

This isn’t the first time Simpson has shared her daughter’s obsession with makeup. In 2014, she shared a photo of her young daughter wearing her lipgloss after the then-toddler raided her mother’s makeup cabinet.

“Someone got into Mommy’s lipgloss,” she captioned the photo.

Someone got into Mommy's lipgloss #POSER A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 5, 2014 at 8:54pm PST

In 2016, the star told PEOPLE her daughter was even more of a fashionista than she was.

“She teaches me a lot about outfits, and she is better at putting outfits together than me,” Simpson said. “She’s the new inspiration.”

The singer added she has a “warehouse” full of clothes she’s saving for her daughter to wear one day, even though they may not fit her.

Included in her “warehouse” are hundreds of shoes, as well as prom dresses, music video ensembles and more.

“I’m a vintage buyer so I collect. I have all my prom dresses. All my music video outfits,” Simpson said. “I went to a lot of proms. That’s why we have a warehouse. I’m a keeper for my daughter.”

“All I want to do it keep everything,” she continued. “And everybody is like, ‘Throw it out, throw it out.’ But I’m like, ‘No, it’s so important — this is the moment one guy gave me a rose…’ I have a lot of memories. I keep memories. The clothes are memories.”