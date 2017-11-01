Jessica Simpson Wears a Beard for Her Halloween Tribute to Dukes of Hazzard Costar Willie Nelson

They famously starred alongside one another in the 2015 big-screen remake of The Dukes of Hazzard. And this Halloween, it appears country icon Willie Nelson was on Jessica Simpson‘s mind!

The 37-year-old “Public Affair” singer got back to her country roots and paid tribute to her former costar by dressing up as him — dawning Nelson’s signature bandana, beard, long braids, and cowboy boots in the costume.

She added a colorful paisley shirt, patriotic scarf and acoustic guitar to complete Nelson’s look, and — in a hat tip to her Dukes of Hazzard character, no doubt — her own pair of Daisy Duke shorts.

By Simpson’s side was her husband Eric Johnson, who dressed as Nelson’s longtime collaborator Waylon Jennings. The 38-year-old football star looked strikingly like Jennings, with his shaggy black wig and costume beard poking out of his wide-brimmed black hat. The rest of his ensemble was far more traditional; a white button-down shirt, black vest, black jeans, black cowboy boots and white and black guitar.

RELATED: The 14 Types of Halloween Costumes Every Girl Wears, As Demonstrated By Your Favorite Celebs

Simpson and Johnson posed together in shots shared to the pop star’s Instagram page.

Of course, being parents, they weren’t alone on Halloween.

By their side in one family shot was 5-year-old daughter Maxwell (dressed in Belle’s iconic yellow ball gown from Beauty and the Beast) and 4-year-old son Ace (as a cowboy, which Simpson called “Cowboy Ace”).

RELATED: It’s Halloween in Hollywood! See All the Costumes the Stars Have Worn So Far

Previously, Simpson told PEOPLE about Maxwell’s budding passion for fashion.

“She teaches me a lot about outfits, and she is better at putting outfits together than me,” the former Newlyweds star said. “She’s a new inspiration.”

Simpson added that she has a “warehouse” full of clothes she’s saving for her daughter to wear one day, even though they may not fit her. “Maxwell is probably going to be taller than me in a year,” she said. “She’s only 4 and she’s gonna be taller than me.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Simpson Reveals She Has an IUD and Won’t be Having Any More Kids, Thank You Very Much

Included in Simpson’s “warehouse” are hundreds of shoes, plus prom dresses, music video ensembles and beyond.

“I’m a vintage buyer so I collect. I have all my prom dresses. All my music video outfits. I went to a lot of proms. That’s why we have a warehouse. I’m a keeper for my daughter,” she said.

“All I want to do is keep everything. And everybody is like, ‘Throw it out, throw it out.’ But I’m like, ‘No, it’s so important — this is the moment one guy gave me a rose…’ I have a lot of memories. I keep memories. The clothes are memories.”