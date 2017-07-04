People

Parties

Jessica Simpson Celebrates Son Ace's Birthday with Moana-Inspired Backyard Bash

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Jessica Simpson Instagram

Happy birthday, Ace Knute!

Jessica Simpson‘s son celebrated his fourth birthday with a Moana-inspired party — complete with a Maui lookalike — in the family’s backyard, which was made to look like the Isle of Te Fiti, the island of the goddess featured in the Disney film.

Ace’s party featured a bounce house and games, including personalized toy sacks from My 1st Years.

The entrepreneur posed with her kids and husband Eric Johnson, 37, for a family photo alongside Moana and Maui. They wore beach-themed outfits with vibrant greens and floral designs.

.

The singer and businesswoman celebrated her son’s birthday with a tribute on her Instagram, featuring a video of her two kids singing “The Happy Birthday Song” in their own style of Carpool Karaoke.

“May wish #4 come true my beautiful baby boy,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of her blond-haired boy surrounded by balloons and a birthday cake.

Ace’s tropical backyard bash comes weeks after Simpson, 36, threw her daughter Maxwell Drew a mermaid-themed fifth birthday party, with Maxwell wearing a mermaid tail.