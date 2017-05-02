People

Happy Birthday

Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell Turns 5 — See Her Mermaid Inspired Birthday!

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Happy birthday, Maxwell!

Jessica Simpson‘s daughter turned five years old on Monday and the star threw her a mermaid-themed bash! Simpson, 36, took to Instagram to commemorate the special occasion, writing, “My baby Maxwell is 5 years old today. She makes everyone’s life mermaid magical.”

“Happy Birthday to our fairytale princess,” Simpson continued. “Mommy, Daddy, and Ace love you with our ‘holy hearts’ (as Max would say) #MerMax #MAXIDREW #canyoube5forever.”

In the family photo, the birthday girl looks all dressed up as she struck a pose in a glittery mermaid tail and seashell top, while her mom wore a white halter dress and mermaid sunglasses.

The singer was pictured with her daughter, her husband, Eric Johnson, and their son Ace Knute, 3. The couple married in 2014 in Montecito, California.