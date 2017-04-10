‘Cool Cousins!’ Jessica Simpson Shares Cute Snap of Daughter Maxwell and Sister Ashlee’s Son Bronx

Maxwell Drew and Bronx Mowgli are two peas in a pod (er, scoops in a cup).

The cute cousins posed for an outdoor snap this weekend, with Maxi’s mom Jessica Simpson sharing the moment to Instagram on Sunday.

In the photo, Simpson’s older child, 4½, is smiling widely for the camera. Ashlee Simpson Ross‘ son, 8, looks in good spirits, but a little less into the idea of taking a break from his ice cream for his aunt to get the shot.

“Cool Cousins,” Simpson captioned the snap, adding the hashtags “#BX” and “MAXIDREW.”

Just like her mom, Maxi is a total natural in front of the camera. Simpson, 36, regularly posts photos of her daughter rocking various outfits, poses and facial expressions.

“Razzle Dazzle,” reads the caption on one recent snap, showing Simpson’s mini-me sporting a pair of jewel-accented sunglasses and making a kissy face for the camera.

The little girl is also a pro big sister, recently demonstrating to her little brother Ace Knute, 3½, how to properly drink from a mug and keep his hair dry at the same time.

“Maxwell showing Ace how to not get his hair in hot chocolate,” Simpson wrote alongside the shot, which showed Maxi holding her hair up while drinking and Ace miming her movements.