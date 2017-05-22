Jessica Simpson Reveals She Has an IUD and Won’t Be Having Any More Kids, Thank You Very Much

Two is enough for Jessica Simpson.

The 36-year-old singer recently stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show for an interview that will air Monday, relieved to finally be chatting with the host without a baby in her belly as in previous visits.

“I’m not pregnant,” Simpson said, shutting down rumors that she and husband Eric Johnson were expecting a third bundle of joy. “We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus.”

DeGeneres quickly replied, “I’m not touching that.”

“I have two beautiful children, and I’m not having a third,” Simpson added as a photo of her with Johnson and daughter Maxwell Drew, 5, and son Ace Knute, 3½, popped up on the screen. “They’re too cute … you can’t top that.”

The fashion mogul also spoke about her daughter’s recent mermaid-themed birthday bash, revealing that the women donning silicone tails had to be carried away if they needed to use that bathroom.

“They can’t pee on my children in the pool!” she explained.

Simpson also reflected on her relationship with Johnson, whom she married in 2014, saying, “I don’t know if I’ve ever had a seven-year relationship other than with a woman,” which she quickly clarified to mean her best friends.

She admitted that they have their different interests, but her husband can always be counted on for a back rub at the end of the day.

“Every night he does since I was pregnant, hands down, even if things aren’t going great and he’s still snoring, somehow he knows how to massage my back,” Simpson said.